The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Veterans Memorial Building earlier this month. The new facility available for rental features three main meeting areas, including a large reception hall that holds 250 people. The large reception hall also boasts a stage and a catering kitchen. There is also a room for smaller classes or programs and a larger room that can hold 120 people. The latter room can also be divided into two rooms, both with small kitchenettes and big screens. The Veterans Memorial Building is located in City Park at 2294 Legion Drive.
