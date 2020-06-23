In the wake of the county commissioners questioning the executive director’s salary, and her impending retirement, the Wood County Veterans Services Commission has decided to do a salary study of the whole office.
Meeting last week via phone due to coronavirus, the board voted unanimously to hire an outside firm to do a salary study and schedule.
The action was taken after a 30-minute executive session to discuss employment and finances.
Board President Jim Brinker said a salary study had previously been done in 2015.
“It was a rigorous evaluation by them,” said Mary Hanna, executive director of Wood County Veterans Services.
She said she supported the study.
“With me leaving, this is really the time to do this. That’s in the best interest of everyone,” Hanna said.
After the executive session, the board voted to hire an outside agency to study salaries and create a salary schedule. The entire commission will review the agencies, decide on an organization and be involved in the entire process.
Board member Joe Fawcett said that someone needs to draft a response to the commissioners, for the group to review, discuss and finalize.
Brinker said he will write it.
The commissioners earlier this month sent a letter to the veterans services board, calling out Hanna for her $150,217 annual salary, which is higher than any other county official. Hanna’s annual pay has increased by $50,000 since 2015.
Hanna has since announced her retirement, which she said had been known before the letter was sent, but finalized with a Jan. 1 date just recently.
Also at the meeting, Hanna said that there are several projects in the works at the office to keep veterans safe if they visit. Plexiglass protection has been added, along with a new protocol to have limited contact if a veteran needs to get an identification card.
Video conference interviews will also be offered.
In other business at the June 16 meeting, the board discussed ways to increase awareness of veterans and services. Some of the ideas included public service announcements and photos of veterans with their service information posted on light poles in downtowns across Wood County.
“Just to get people to start thinking about our veterans,” said board member Tom Uhler. “As people travel and sit at a stoplight, they think about what veterans do and how we need to take care of our veterans.”
Uhler said that Minster, Ohio, has done this, honoring veterans from World War II to present conflicts, with great success.
Hanna said there are 15,538 veterans in Wood County and asked how the selection process would work.
“People could nominate folks,” Uhler said. “I would think there would be a lot of support for that.”
Fawcett, who is also assistant municipal administrator for Bowling Green, said he could picture the city doing this downtown.
“I think this is something the city could get behind and support,” Fawcett said.
Another suggestion was to have a more comprehensive website.
The board also decided to meet in person for its next meeting, which will be July 28 at 8:30 a.m.
There was some discussion about how the board would meet, with some wanting to continue remote gatherings and others wanting in-person meetings.
Steve Benner said he would prefer a regular meeting with social distancing.
Hanna said she didn’t feel comfortable exposing staff to the risk of coronavirus infection.
She said she plans on implementing Webex, which will be easier to use than the telemeeting.
“I will not come to a meeting. I am not going to take the risk,” Brinker added,
“Jim, is it your intent to never come to a meeting again?” asked Douglas Dariano.
“I’m not going to take the chance,” Brinker said. “If this thing goes away, I’ll come to meetings.”