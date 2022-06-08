PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Police Division is requesting assistance with information on vandalism to several vehicles that occurred overnight on Monday into the early morning of Tuesday.
Police are asking any residents to check their home security video systems or doorbell cameras if they live in the areas of:
- Delaware Drive
- Ottawa Lane
- Chippewa Lane and Eckel Junction Road
- 100 block of Louisiana Ave.
- 100 block of East and West Front Street
- Three Meadows Apartments on Three Meadows Court
If residents in these areas have video of any suspicious activity, contact Det. Ryan Merrow at 419-872-8001.