The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating reports of vehicle vandalism.
A BGPD spokesperson said Thursday that there are at least eight from the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road and also some on Ada and Palmer avenues.
It appears that BB pellets are the likely cause, he said.