13 vehicles towed in BG after snow emergency

13 vehicles towed in BG after snow emergency

Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 12:16 pm

13 vehicles towed in BG after snow emergency By Sentinel-Tribune Staff

Thirteen vehicles were towed Saturday for being parked in snow emergency streets.

The City of Bowling Green issued the snow emergency at 9 a.m., and vehicle owners had two hours to move their vehicles off of snow emergency streets.

Posted in , on Monday, January 20, 2020 12:16 pm.

