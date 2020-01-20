13 vehicles towed in BG after snow emergency

Thirteen vehicles were towed Saturday for being parked in snow emergency streets.
The City of Bowling Green issued the snow emergency at 9 a.m., and vehicle owners had two hours to move their vehicles off of snow emergency streets.
Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 12:16 pm
Thirteen vehicles were towed Saturday for being parked in snow emergency streets.
The City of Bowling Green issued the snow emergency at 9 a.m., and vehicle owners had two hours to move their vehicles off of snow emergency streets.
Posted in News, Local News on Monday, January 20, 2020 12:16 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]