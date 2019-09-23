Vehicles entered in Wayne - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Vehicles entered in Wayne

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 12:20 pm

WAYNE – A number of unlocked vehicles were entered over the weekend and gone through.

Some change and cigarettes were taken from the vehicles, according to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

Posted in , on Monday, September 23, 2019 12:20 pm.

Calendar

