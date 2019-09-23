Vehicles entered in Wayne

WAYNE – A number of unlocked vehicles were entered over the weekend and gone through.
Some change and cigarettes were taken from the vehicles, according to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 12:20 pm
WAYNE – A number of unlocked vehicles were entered over the weekend and gone through.
Some change and cigarettes were taken from the vehicles, according to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
Posted in News, Local News on Monday, September 23, 2019 12:20 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]