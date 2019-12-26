23 vehicles entered in BG on Tuesday night - Sentinel-Tribune: News

BG Police

23 vehicles entered in BG on Tuesday night

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 11:59 am

23 vehicles entered in BG on Tuesday night

The Bowling Green Police Division took 23 reports of vehicles being entered over Christmas Eve.

According to Lt. Dan Mancuso, all of the vehicles were at 535 W. Gypsy Lane Road in Gypsy Lane Estates.

Posted in , on Thursday, December 26, 2019 11:59 am. | Tags: , , ,

