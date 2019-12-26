23 vehicles entered in BG on Tuesday night

The Bowling Green Police Division took 23 reports of vehicles being entered over Christmas Eve.
According to Lt. Dan Mancuso, all of the vehicles were at 535 W. Gypsy Lane Road in Gypsy Lane Estates.
Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 11:59 am
Posted in News, Local News on Thursday, December 26, 2019 11:59 am.
