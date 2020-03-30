Four vehicle break-ins were reported in the city Friday through Sunday, and a rental truck valued at $82,000 was not returned to an area rental agency.
Penske, of Perrysburg, reported a 26-foot box truck that was rented Dec. 26 and picked up at Home Depot in Bowling Green had not been returned. The rental agreement was for JKJ Transport Inc. out of Chicago. A phone number and name was provided on the rental agreement.
A weekly rental agreement was in place with a VISA credit card charged each week, and the new contract expired May 5. When the credit card was charged, for $669, it was declined.
Penske was not able to contact the renter and said the card had been charged nine time without any issues.
Efforts by Chicago police to contact the renter was unsuccessful and a be-on-the-lookout was sent out to local law enforcement.
According to Bowling Green Police Division reports, the break-ins happened Friday in the 300 block of North Summit Street, where a vehicle window was broken and a purse was taken; Friday in the 600 block of Third Street, where a an unlocked vehicle was entered and $10 in money was taken; Saturday in the 800 block of Thurstin Avenue, where a window was broken and a Gucci purse was taken; and Sunday in the 600 block of Manville Avenue, where a crossbow and gold clubs were taken from a bed of a truck that had a latched “topper.”