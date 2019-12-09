Vehicle thefts reported in BG

Bowling Green police handled four reports of theft from vehicles over the weekend.
According to Bowling Green Police Division reports, vehicles on South Main Street, South Summit Street, Birch Street and North Main Street were entered.
Posted: Monday, December 9, 2019 1:22 pm
