A vehicle jumped over a guardrail and damaged the grass at a park on Sand Ridge Road on Sunday, then left the scene.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division crash report, the vehicle was southbound on South Church Street and did not appear to stop at the stop sign at Sand Ridge.
The vehicle struck the guardrail, into the park and then drove over the damaged guardrail and proceed through the park in a northeasterly direction, causing damage to the grass.
No vehicle parts were located to assist in identification of the vehicle.
Residents in the area did not hear the crash and could not provide any additional information.