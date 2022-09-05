A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle that was broken into Saturday at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve on South Wintergarden Road.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer took a report at the park on Saturday at 11:51 a.m.
A woman reported that while on a walk at the park, her vehicle window was broken and her purse was stolen.
The officer is going to try to pull video from the camera at the park.