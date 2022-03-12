GIBSONBURG – Veh & Son Furniture touts itself as the best little furniture store around.
“Little” may be a misnomer as the store is 25,000 square feet located in downtown Gibsonburg.
The business had been in the Veh family since it was founded in 1882. It changed hands in 1988 when Paul and Matt Kohler purchased it from the founder’s grandson.
The brothers were both long-time employees at the store.
“We thought it would be a good opportunity,” said Matt Kohler.
“At the end of the day, you’re running a small business and it has its rewards and its challenges. Neither of those have been lacking over the years,” he said.
Matt Kohler said it has been gratifying to see the business grow and prosper as it continues to offer quality products.
“The challenges have been everything from competition from the big box stores and all the gadgets that compete for our consumer dollars,” he said.
The furniture store was closed for seven weeks at the start of the pandemic in 2020, but ever since the demand has been through the roof, Matt Kohler said.
Even with supply chain issues and the struggle to get inventory, they have been able to be creative in managing inventory and they are in pretty good shape, he said.
Matt Kohler added that they are constantly flowing new products into the store, just not as fluidly as in the past.
The 140-year-old business offers living room and dining room furniture, mattresses, bedroom sets, home office furniture, carpet and custom window treatments.
Kohler said upholstered furniture is the store’s biggest seller and attributed that to those items being of most use in an average family household.
“We’re a family-owned business and we’re finding now more than ever people appreciate knowing who they’re doing business with,” he said of the store’s success.
A second generation of Kohlers also works at the store: Paul’s sons Sam and Johnathan.
The quality products and reasonable prices as well as high level of customer service also helps, Matt Kohler said.
The store has a knowledgeable sales staff that has been there for years and are there to help and not put pressure on the customer, he said.
The decision to stay in Gibsonburg, which has population around 2,500, was easy to make.
“We like the small-town atmosphere,” Matt Kohler said. “It gives us the opportunity to relax and get to know our customers.”
The brothers have changed the store’s operating hours to Monday and Friday, 9-8; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9-5:30.