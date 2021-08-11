COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine today announced that Bruce T. Vanderhoff, M.D., will become the director of the Ohio Department of Health and that Stephanie McCloud, who has been serving as director of the Ohio Department of Health, is returning to lead the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation as Administrator.
“Working together as a team, Stephanie McCloud and Bruce Vanderhoff guided the Ohio Department of Health over the past nine months. I am pleased that Dr. Vanderhoff has agreed to serve as Director of the Ohio Department of Health. His medical and organizational expertise will help the department as we move forward and continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. I would also like to thank Stephanie McCloud for her leadership of the Ohio Department of Health and look forward to her return to lead the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation,” DeWine said.
The changes are effective on Monday. Both positions require confirmation by the Ohio Senate.
McCloud was the named health director in November. She replaced Dr. Amy Acton, who led the agency's initial response to the pandemic but then abruptly stepped down in June 2020 amidst a torrent of conservative criticism.
DeWine's first attempt at replacing Acton fell apart immediately in September as his new appointee, South Carolina public health director Dr. Joan Duwve, withdrew her name within hours, citing concerns over harassment her family might face.