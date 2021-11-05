Bowling Green Council heard about vandalism at City Park bathrooms during Monday’s meeting.
Addressing the issue on Monday, Public Services Director Joe Fawcett noted that bathrooms throughout the parks do close usually around November, largely because they’re not winterized, but said the City Park changes were connected to vandalism.
He said that the vandalism issue with the restroom by the skate park “has grown to the point where we needed to take a step back and assess maybe a more proactive” security for it.
“There was an escalating type of issue that’s been kind of a growing problem all year long,” Fawcett said.
He said that a handicapped-accessible portable bathroom has been placed in the area and “we’re working on a long-term solution right now.”
Councilman Bill Herald said a resident suggested to him that the city consider some type of video surveillance outside the restroom. Fawcett said that is under consideration.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said that Fawcett had shared with him several ideas the administration is considering.
“I’m confident that in fairly short order that they are going to come up with a solution that does what we need it to do,” he said.
Council also heard from Justin Rex, who teaches political science at Bowling Green State University. He said that his students have collected data studying evictions in Wood County and Bowling Green.
Among the data shared, he said that data covering Sept. 1 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020 showed 62 eviction filings in Bowling Green Municipal Court and 39 evictions, and 123 filings at the county level.
Data covering Sept. 1, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021 showed 59 filings in Bowling Green Municipal Court and 36 evictions, and 162 filings at the county level.
Rex said the numbers show formal evictions, but that based on national data those only represent half of evictions that take place.
“Informal evictions happen quite a bit,” he said.
Rex said a potential response could be that council pass a “right to counsel” ordinance that would allow people access to a free attorney during eviction proceedings. Toledo and Cleveland, he said, have both passed such ordinances.
“The big picture is, eviction, we tend to think about it as a large city, urban problem,” Rex said. “But it is happening at the county level and in Bowling Green.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard that the Community Tree Lighting will be held Nov. 19 in front of the Wood County District Public Library. The Holiday Parade down Main Street will be held Nov. 20.
• Heard that Hallie Williams is the city’s new community affairs coordinator. Williams, who was formerly with Seneca County’s Ohio State University extension office, has been with the city for three weeks.
• Heard from Public Infrastructure Director Brian O’Connell that the city has received a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association. The designation last two years and, according to a release, “recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and customer experience.” More than 90 public power utilities have received SEP designations.