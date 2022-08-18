Election 2022 Vance Charity

Ohio Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, JD Vance, takes the stage to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. Vance founded a new charity called "Our Ohio Renewal" a day after the 2016 presidential election, promising to use it to help solve the scourge of opioid addiction, Vance's Senate rival, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, has targeted "Our Ohio Renewal" as a failure. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

 LM Otero

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — When JD Vance founded "Our Ohio Renewal" a day after the 2016 presidential election, he promoted the charity as a vehicle for helping solve the scourge of opioid addiction that he had lamented in "Hillbilly Elegy," his bestselling memoir.

But Vance shuttered the nonprofit last year and its foundation in May, shortly after clinching the state's Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, according to state records reviewed by The Associated Press. An AP review found that the charity's most notable accomplishment — sending an addiction specialist to Ohio's Appalachian region for a yearlong residency — was tainted by ties among the doctor, the institute that employed her and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin.

0
0
0
0
0