Due to a logistical issue with the distributor, the first Wood County Health Department shipment of the coronavirus vaccine has been delayed until Thursday, according to a Wednesday news release.
The health department has made arrangements with Toledo Lucas County Health Department to pick up vaccines to serve EMS responders who are both interested and available to be vaccinated on Wednesday.
The department has made arrangements with the other vaccine recipients in the county and will resume vaccine operations on Monday.
“Even with the delay, we still anticipate being able to administer all planned vaccines by the middle of next week,” the news release stated. “We appreciate Toledo Lucas County Health Department’s willingness to help and will return the doses that we are borrowing early next week.”