A coronavirus vaccine is arriving this month, but the Wood County health commissioner has July 1 circled on his calendar.
“Maybe by the summer, we’ll be on the other side of this,” Ben Robison said in an update to the Wood County Commissioners on Tuesday.
“We are making this our top priority in the health department,” he said. “The single federal priority is to move this vaccine out and that’s cascading down.”
It is still unknown how much vaccine Wood County will receive later this month.
First responders, particularly EMS workers, will get the vaccine first, followed by health care workers, who can self-administer it, Robison said.
In the second phase, vaccines will go to long-term care facilities and people who are at adverse risk for outcomes, he said.
In that latter group, 42% of adults over age 18 have at least one of the conditions and 25% are over age 65, he said. That’s more than 50% of the Wood County population.
There will not be wider availability until after phase 2.
Robison was asked after the meeting if February or March would be the time for phase 3, or when the general public could get the vaccine.
“I think that’s a reasonable guess, but I don’t know. I think we’re going to wait and see how it rolls out,” he said.
The plan is have the vaccine widely available in the future, Robison said.
“Initially, that may not be a possibility,” he said. “As we move through, our hope is that people, just like they go to find a flu vaccine, they will find a COVID vaccine.
“The more widely we can make it available, the easier it will be for people to get it.”
Polling indicates about half of the population would get a vaccine, Robison said.
Robison said the vaccine’s progress — in just 10 months — is amazing.
“For people who are concerned about safety, the fact that we met our original timelines is encouraging,” he said. “Those safety steps were not sidelined, they were integrated into the process.
“And I feel confident about the product being produced.”
He added that the goal is not vaccination, it’s eliminating disease transmission.
“Vaccine is a huge resource in that fight,” Robison said. “All the things we’ve done — washing our hands — will be with us for awhile, just because it will take time for everyone to get vaccinated.”
With schools, Robison told the commissioners, there continues to be a variety of presentations across the county, from in-person to remote.
“It is still the case, as of today, that — with few exceptions — we are not identifying additional cases in the classroom, from school-based exposures,” Robison said. “The schools are doing a great job of following guidelines.”
Wood County Commissioner Ted Bowlus asked if there were any hotspots around the county.
“Right now were are seeing a lot of cases in Perrysburg and Bowling Green, in particular. But, to be honest with you, all of our communities are seeing pretty high rates,” Robison said.
The health department is working on how to show township data, he said.
Commissioner Craig LaHote suggested contacting the auditor’s office to use its geographic information system.
Robison said the health department has recently hired 30 contact tracers.
“We in Wood County have fallen into a couple days behind in terms of following up with contacts,” he said. “That’s to be compared with a couple of weeks behind in some other counties throughout the state.
“We’re making a pretty herculean effort to keep up,” Robison said. “We believe we will catch up.”
Also at the Tuesday commissioners meeting, the board heard that a recent wind storm damaged the juvenile detention center roof.
Wood County Administrator Andrew Kalmar also said that the storm sped up the courthouse clock, which was already running 3 minutes ahead.
“Now it’s 7 minutes fast,” Kalmar said.
Steve Blausey, building and grounds director for the county, said a repair should be done this week.
Kalmar also said that seven businesses applied for financial assistance from the county, and five will move forward.
“It’s not quite what we were shooting for,” Kalmar said.
The commissioners last month approved the use of up to $200,000 of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds for a second round of the Wood County Small Business Relief Program.