Two Bowling Green State University student organizations will hold a protest on Tuesday against the university’s coronavirus vaccination mandate.
Students will be gathering at the oval in front of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union on from noon to 2 p.m.
Emily Smith, the student recruiter for Young Americans for Freedom at BGSU, is organizing the event in coordination with the BGSU chapter of Turning Point USA. Smith is a graduate student at BGSU.
“We believe that … that they should have the free speech and free choice as to what is best for them and their health,” she said. “On Sept. 2 BGSU instituted a campus-wide vaccine mandate. While I think there is science that does prove the vaccine has positive effects. … The science could go either way there.”
She said that the groups organizing the protest consider submission of vaccination status a violation of student’s medical privacy. They are also against the submission of personal medical information regarding coronavirus testing results.
Smith said that in the past BGSU has not required other vaccinations.
“No other vaccines are required, to be a student at the university. So it’s just kind of seems contradictory for the university to now require a COVID-19 vaccine, when no other vaccines are required,” she said.
She also pointed out that BGSU is a taxpayer-funded university.
“Where a lot of students that may have come to the university may not have been able to afford to go to a private college … some may not be able to financially afford to go to another college, so you are limiting the educational opportunities for a number of students who may be in lower socioeconomic background than others,” Smith said.
“If anyone has questions about how to get involved, or has questions about why we are doing this, they can contact me,” she added.
Her email address is emilygesmith1996@yahoo.com, or by calling 864-607-8521. Neither organization has a website, but they do have social media. Bowling Green State University Young Americans for Freedom can be found at BGSUYAF and BGSU Turning Point USA can be found at BG_TPUSA on Instagram.
BGSU students, faculty and staff must provide proof of coronavirus vaccination or receive an approved exemption before spring semester.
The exemptions must either be medical, religious or reasons of personal conscience, and will be reviewed and approved by our Division of Health and Wellness. If a student, faculty or staff exemption is approved, they will be required to follow protocols for unvaccinated individuals regarding face coverings, quarantine and isolation and also participate in regular COVID-19 testing.
Students, faculty and staff must submit their proof of full vaccination no later than Nov. 29. Anyone planning to submit an exemption must complete an application no later than Nov. 1 to allow for time to review and process.
Students who do not submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination or do not receive an approved exemption may not be allowed to enroll in face-to-face classes this spring or live in an on-campus residence hall next semester.
Faculty and staff who do not complete this process may be subject to discipline in accordance with university policy and applicable collective bargaining agreements.