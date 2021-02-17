In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, a customer asks Lidl employee Joseph Lupo, right, for help finding a product inside the Lidl grocery market in Lake Grove, N.Y. Lupo received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccination earlier in the day. The German grocery chain is offering $200 in extra pay to employees willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Lupo, a Lidl supervisor who fell ill with the virus in March, was elated to get his first vaccine dose. "I never ever want to get COVID again, or see anybody else get it," said Lupo, 59. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)