The Wood County Health Department will hold coronavirus vaccine clinics this week for individuals who are 16 years of age and older.
All clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments can be scheduled in advance using the ArmorVax app, at http://www.ArmorVax.com, or by calling 419-823-9512; however, appointments do not need to be scheduled in advance – walk-ins are welcome at all clinics.
· Owens Community College, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
· Otsego High School Commons, Thursday, 3-8 p.m.
· Wood County Courthouse, Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
· Penta Career Center, Saturday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
· Elmwood Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Beginning Monday, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held every Monday from noon-6 p.m. at Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road. Appointment times may be assigned upon arrival as needed to maintain social distancing protocols.
Children who are age 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated.
For the most recent information on vaccine availability or to schedule an appointment, go to Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org or call 419-823-9512.