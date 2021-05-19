On June 2, fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks at Bowling Green State University, the chief health officer said in a community update on Wednesday.
Ben Batey said that BGSU will make several changes to current health and safety protocols, following relaxed statewide regulations that encourage businesses and schools to make their own decisions about how to best keep their students, employees and customers safe.
These changes include:
Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear face coverings outdoors while on BGSU campuses;
Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear face coverings indoors, unless they are in a group setting of 10 or more individuals, while on BGSU campuses;
Unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear face coverings whenever they are around others on campus, both indoors and outdoors.
BGSU will also begin to host larger, in-person events throughout the summer. By waiting until June 2 to make these changes, students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to get vaccinated before the new guidelines take effect. We will continually evaluate our health and safety protocols throughout the summer and communicate important updates and messages with you.
Last week, the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control updated their COVID-19 protocols and recommendations. These changes will impact all of us and we have spent the last several days determining what this means for BGSU moving forward.
“First, we recognize the revised guidelines were made based on growing scientific data around the overwhelming effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines,” Batey said.
For example, just last week, researchers from Cleveland Clinic released preliminary data that shows 99% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated, he said. In addition, the CDC’s MMWR report recently found the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are 94% effective against COVID-19 hospitalization among fully vaccinated adults.
As previously announced, BGSU is strongly encouraging students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated, Batey said.
BGSU is planning on maximizing in-person class offerings, events and gatherings for the fall.
“In order to do that, we will need to confidently know the majority of our community is vaccinated. Not only do vaccines protect you, they also protect those who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons. BGSU will be rolling out the opportunity for individuals to voluntarily submit their vaccination status. We will also introduce incentives for students, faculty and staff to participate in this program,” Batey said.
“Additionally, we want to have the opportunity to engage with our community about these changes. We are in the process of building a robust FAQ and encourage you to submit questions you may have now.”
Next week, the university will host live, virtual town halls to engage in a dialogue on the new health and safety protocols and next steps in this global pandemic.
A town hall for current and incoming students, parents and families will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. A town hall for BGSU faculty and staff will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. Both events will be livestreamed and additional information will be shared in the coming days.
“Just as we have done throughout the pandemic, BGSU will remain flexible as restrictions are lifted. We will respect the comfort levels of our students, faculty and staff who wish to continue to follow certain health and safety measures, such as wearing a face covering, physical distancing and health checks,” Batey said. “As you interact with others on BGSU campuses, we encourage you to be respectful of one another, building a community of care, as we have done this past year. We are looking forward to a more normal campus life and appreciate how far we have come together to reach this moment.”