A Virginia woman who was initially charged with terrorism has entered a guilty plea.
Vicki Davison, 33, of Newport News, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
She and her husband, John Davison, 38, were arrested Sept. 21 after they were found walking on the railroad tracks in Lake Township with shovels, a pitchfork and a backpack with a gun and ammunition.
Vicki Davison was indicted for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said in exchange for her guilty plea to the felony charge, the state will dismiss the misdemeanor at sentencing and not oppose a modification to bond.
Vicki Davison did knowingly carry or conceal a handgun that was either loaded or had ammunition ready, Boos said.
On Sept. 21, the couple was observed with shovels and backpacks on the CSX railroad tracks in Lake Township, he said. The two were served trespass notices the night before when they were found in a parked car near the site.
When ordered, John Davison stopped and placed the backpack on the ground. Vicki Davison picked it up and continued walking, Boos said. When asked, both said there was water in the backpack.
When searched, a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was found along with four additional magazines.
The defendant said she knew the handgun was in the bag.
Both Davisons have made numerous false and misleading statements as to why they were in the area, Boos said.
Defense attorney Justin Daler asked for a modification on bond to her own recognizance. He also would like to lift the no-contact order with her husband, who remains in jail, except for telephone conversations.
His client has four children to take care of and no prior criminal history, he said.
Mack agreed to the OR bond with the understanding Davison sign a waiver of extradition.
Sentencing was set for March 1.
Davison could face up to 18 months in prison on the felony charge, Mack previously has said.
Boos said at an earlier pretrial that the weapons charge resulted in the evacuation of area schools.
At the time of their arrest, the couple also had been charged with making terrorist threats, a third-degree felony.
John Davison was indicted in October with carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; inducing panic, a second-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.
If found guilty, he faces 18 months in prison on the CCW charge, a maximum eight to 12 years on the inducing panic charge, and 180 days on the misdemeanor charge.
Bond has been set at $50,500 with no 10% allowed due to the severity of the charges.
On Dec. 28, a second competency evaluation was ordered at the Wood County Justice Center, where he is being held.
In his request for the evaluation, defense attorney Steve Spitler said in meeting with his client multiple times and in reviewing his psychiatric and military service history, Davison is unable to understand the nature of the proceedings and assist counsel in his defense.
A previous evaluation on Oct. 21 did not take into consideration Davison’s resulting PTSD resulting from his eight years in the Navy, Spitler said.
On Sept. 21, an employee of GetGo Transportation, near Lemoyne and Ayers roads, called Lake Township police to report two people had exited a vehicle and were walking on the tracks behind the airport. They had a backpack and shovels, the employee said.
Police immediately converged on the couple, who were taken into custody without incident.
In their possession were two shovels and a pitchfork. The backpack had a Glock pistol with extended magazine, 200 rounds of ammunition and four tourniquets.
The Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township is a designated reliever airport to Toledo Express Airport. President Donald Trump was holding a rally that night at the main Toledo airport in Swanton.
The Lake Local Schools campus was locked down for hours after the Davisons were found.