Two Virginia residents arrested in Lake Township the same day that President Donald Trump was in the area have been indicted.
John Davison, 38, and Vicki Davison, 33, remain in jail after being arrested Sept. 21. They were reportedly found walking on the railroad tracks near the executive airport with shovels, a pitchfork and a backpack with a gun and ammunition.
Both were indicted Wednesday for falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony.
John Davison also has been indicted for inducing panic, a second-degree felony.
The court papers said that the gun they had in their possession was either loaded or had ammunition readily available. They also knowingly mislead public officials at the scene., according to the indictment.
The inducing panic charge is due to the lockdown of Lake Schools for almost three hours during the investigation, according to the indictment.
The Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township is a designated reliever airport to Toledo Express Airport. Trump was holding a rally that night at the main Toledo airport in Swanton.
An employee of GetGo Transportation, near Lemoyne and Ayers roads, called Lake Township police to report two people had exited a vehicle and were walking on the tracks behind the airport. They had a backpack and shovels, the employee said.
Police immediately converged on the couple, who were taken into custody without incident.
In their possession were two shovels and a pitchfork. The backpack had a Glock pistol with extended magazine, 200 rounds of ammunition and four tourniquets.
Four K-9s searched the high school football stadium. When that was cleared, the Lake students were moved there and the school buildings were searched.