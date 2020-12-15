A Virginia man remains in jail after a request to modify his bon was denied.
John Davison, 38, was taken back to the jail Monday after Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack denied a change in bond.
Defense attorney Steve Spitler asked for one more pretrial at which time his client will enter a plea. He also requested a modification of bond to an own recognizance, explaining his client is a resident of Virginia and risks losing his Veterans Affairs housing unless he returns.
“My client needs to get back to his children and take care of them and continue his services with the VA,” Spitler said.
If Davison doesn’t occupy his house, he risks losing it, Spitler continued.
Assistant Prosecutor Brian Boos asked the judge to deny the OR bond at this time.
Davison is facing a second-degree felony charge, he said.
Mack denied Spitler’s request and continued bond at $50,500 with no 10%.
Davison’s next appearance will be Dec. 28.
Davison and his wife, Vicki Davison, 33, were arrested Sept. 21 after they were found walking on the railroad tracks near the executive airport in Lake Township with shovels, a pitchfork and a backpack with a gun and ammunition.
Both were indicted in October with carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He also was indicted for inducing panic, a second-degree felony.
At her last appearance on Nov. 16, Vicki Davison’s bond was continued at $50,500 but allowed for payment of 10%. If bond is posted, Davison must have no contact with her co-defendant, who is her husband.
She also remains in jail with her next pretrial set for Jan. 11