TOLEDO — The University of Toledo Medical Center is now a Level II trauma center.
UTMC announced late last year it was seeking provisional approval to operate as a Level II trauma center. The state officially granted that request effective Tuesday.
“Our goal remains to provide the highest level of care to the Toledo community and that includes our trauma services,” UTMC CEO Richard Swaine said. “Enhancing our trauma care has been an important part of our overall initiative to expand and grow UTMC, and part of our commitment to the community. We are proud of this accomplishment.”
UTMC had been a Level III trauma center since August 2019. The major difference between Level III and Level II is the size of the team and the speed with which UTMC can respond to incoming trauma cases.
As a Level II trauma center, UTMC has 24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons and orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology and critical care specialists.
“This new classification represents an important expansion of our capabilities for treating trauma patients,” said Dr. Aela Vely, a fellowship-trained trauma surgeon and medical director for trauma and surgical critical care at UTMC. “We now have a larger team of clinicians who are readily available to address the most complex trauma cases quickly. We also now have a dedicated ICU for those trauma patients.”
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur and State Reps. Michael Sheehy and Lisa Sobecki wrote letters in support of UTMC’s application with the state.
UTMC will operate under provisional status until its next regular review from the American College of Surgeons in the next year.