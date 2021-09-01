TOLEDO — The University of Toledo announced today a requirement for all students and employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The requirement applies to individuals on all of the university’s campuses, according to a news release.
The University’s decision follows the first COVID-19 vaccine receiving full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is in response to the rapid spread of the delta variant. UT’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement is in agreement with recent announcements from peer institutions across the state, the release stated.
“We know that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and the best way out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Gregory Postel, president. “Our students, faculty and staff have kept campus safe during the past 18 months by following our Rocket Prevention Principles like wearing a mask, social distancing and quarantining if exposed. Now we all need to take the next step and get vaccinated.”
UT students and employees need to upload proof of vaccination to the university’s secure online portal or have an approved exemption for medical reasons or sincerely held philosophical or religious beliefs before Nov. 15.
The university is engaging in conversations with union leadership about the vaccine requirement. Faculty Senate approved a resolution Tuesday night in support of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, and the University of Toledo Physicians group last week approved a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for clinical faculty members.
Anyone who is not vaccinated by Nov. 15 will be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing at least once per week and will be required to wear a mask on campus.