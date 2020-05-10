In this undated photo, Saundra Andringa-Meuer poses for photo on a trip in Colorado. Andringa-Meuer, who has recovered from the coronavirus, has joined with dozens of other American virus patients and some U.S. businesses in taking a new legal step: They are attempting to sue China over the spread of the virus, which has killed at least 75,000 people in the United States. (Molly Meuer/Saundra Andringa-Meuer via AP)