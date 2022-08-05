NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Friday following much stronger than expected hiring data from the Labor Department. The S&P 500 is off 0.8% at the opening bell and the Nasdaq is down by more than a percent. The Dow Jones industrials are also falling. Labor Department figures show U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs last month, restoring all the jobs lost in the coronavirus recession, while unemployment fell to the lowest since the pandemic erupted in early 2020. The hiring boom suggests the Fed may continue aggressively fighting inflation. Warner Bros. Discovery shares are having their third worst day ever after reporting weak second quarter earnings.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story appears below.

