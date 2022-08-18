NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street, drifting between small gains and losses in the first few minutes of trading Thursday. Several big technology companies were lower, with the notable exception of Cisco Systems, which turned in stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The S&P 500 was just barely in the red, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell a bit more. Energy companies were among the relatively few clear winners as the price of crude oil rose. European indexes were slightly higher and Asian markets closed lower overnight. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85%.

