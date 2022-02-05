Lauren Wright prepares to do laundry as her son, Jaxson Wright, 7, rests on a bag of clothes and her daughter, Gianna Wright, 13, does school work in a Waikiki hotel room on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in Honolulu. The family is among thousands forced to leave their military housing because of jet fuel contamination in their water supply. Her Navy husband and three children ranging in age from 7 to 17 have spent two months living in hotels after water smelling like fuel started pouring out of faucets at their home near Pearl Harbor. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)