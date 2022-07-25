Stocks are opening mixed on Wall Street Monday. Cruise lines are falling while gold miner Freeport-McMoRan and Texas-based oil explorer Diamondback Energy are leading the gainers at the opening bell. The overall S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are both up less than a percent and the Nasdaq Composite is flat. Trading is hesitant ahead of a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy-making committee that begins Tuesday. Economists expect the central bank to announce another 0.75% hike in short-term rates as it bids to rein in inflation.

