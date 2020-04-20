In this March 12, 2020, file photo, customers shop for cleaning products as market employees restock shelves in Aspen, Colo. Reports of accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are up sharply, and researchers believe it's related to the coronavirus epidemic. Such poisonings were up about 20 percent in the first three months of this year, compared to the same periods in 2018 and 2019.. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the report Monday, April 20. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP, File)