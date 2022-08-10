Economy Consumer Prices

Bananas are displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. 

 Matt Rourke

WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four-decade high it reached in June.

Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, down from a 9.1% year-over-year jump in June. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from June to July, the smallest such rise more than two years.

