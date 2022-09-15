NEW YORK (AP) — Futures on Wall Street shifted between small gains and losses as investors turned their attention to an upcoming retail sales report after the White House announced early Thursday morning that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up less than 0.1% and futures for the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1%. Global markets were mixed and oil prices fell less than 1%.

