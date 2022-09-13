NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street futures swung sharply lower before the opening bell Tuesday after new data showed inflation in the U.S. slowed moderately, but likely not enough to divert the aggressive push by the Federal Reserve to curb rising costs through interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones swung by almost 600 points and moved into negative territory. The benchmark S&P 500 index is down 0.4% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials are now down 1.2%.

