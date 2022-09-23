Wall Street careened toward another day of losses early Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks spurred fears of a possible global recession and sent oil prices to their lowest level since the opening days of 2022.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and futures for the S&P 500 tumbled 1.2%. Barring a wild swing, major U.S. indices are poised to finish the week with losses for the fourth time in five weeks.

0
0
0
0
0