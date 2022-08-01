Book Publishers Antitrust Explainer

An outside view of the German media giant Bertelsmann in Guetersloh, Germany, is shown March 13, 2003. The government and publishing titan Penguin Random House, owned by Bertelsmann, are set to exchange opening salvos in a federal antitrust trial Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, as the U.S. seeks to block the biggest U.S. book publisher from absorbing rival Simon & Schuster. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

 Michael Sohn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government and publishing titan Penguin Random House are set to exchange opening salvos in a federal antitrust trial Monday as the U.S. seeks to block the biggest U.S. book publisher from absorbing rival Simon & Schuster. The case comes as a key test of the Biden administration's antitrust policy.

The Justice Department has sued to block the $2.2 billion merger, which would reduce the Big Five U.S. publishers to four.

0
0
0
0
0