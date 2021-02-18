TOLEDO — The Ursuline Sisters of Toledo are announcing the closing of the Ursuline Center of Toledo by Dec. 1.
The Ursuline Center was opened in 1985 as a private retirement home for the Sisters. It was eventually licensed and, over the years, welcomed members of other religious communities, diocesan priests, immediate family members of the Sisters, and Ursuline Associates. The ministry of the Ursuline Center was separately incorporated in 2017.
Built for 36 residents, Ursuline Center has never been filled to capacity. There are 28 Ursuline Sisters, seven of whom presently are residents at the center. At the 2018 meeting of the Ursuline community’s official governing body, it became clear they could no longer afford to maintain the building and provide the care for which Ursuline Center is known.
Officials have spent the last two years researching possible care facilities, examining other models of operation, and seeking a possible buyer who would continue to administer the nursing home and house the current residents.
When no suitable purchaser surfaced, the decision was made to close the facility and lease the building to St. Ursula Academy.
Ursuline Convent Offices building will continue to operate the day-to-day business for the community and continue to be a gathering space.
The Ursuline Leadership team will work with the Convent Staff and Center Administration as the Sisters and all residents find new homes.
“Truly, this is a difficult time for all involved. We are meeting with our Sisters, the residents and employees to answer their questions and concerns and to assure them that we will walk with them through this difficult transition,” a news release stated.