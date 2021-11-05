ROSSFORD — United Parcel Service will open a 225,000-square-foot distribution facility in the city, the mayor announced Friday.
Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said the UPS facility will be in addition to the Maumee one.
Rossford leaders said last week that a 2017 rezoning effort is turning into two new industrial buildings that could mean 500 new jobs in the city.
Two new buildings will be located on property bounded by Glenwood Road, Mandel Road, Lime City Road and Buck Road.
The entire property is being developed by Scannell Properties, Indianapolis, the country’s largest industrial real estate investment trust.
MacKinnon said that equipment is on the site now and they are preparing the two building pads, with vertical construction to begin in the spring.