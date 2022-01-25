Josie Freeman, right, and Camila Chipana, both 8, fight the wind while carrying a sled up a hill on the campus of Bowling Green State University Sunday afternoon. After Saturday night’s first round of snow, more snow fell Monday morning, closing schools and canceling sporting events throughout the area.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Raising Cane’s expected to build franchise in Perrysburg Twp.
- Rossford man killed after police chase
- Elmore woman indicted in Lake Twp. hit and run
- BG woman sentenced to prison for 6th OVI
- One for the record
- BG man arrested in beating, also charged with threatening police
- Toledo man sent to prison for intimidating a witness
- ‘No sentence will bring him back:” Jerry City man going to prison for killing bicyclist
- Haas name no longer on BGSU stadium
- Former Findlay coach sentenced for soliciting sex with undercover officer
Videos
Collections
- Eastwood vs Elmwood, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
- BG vs Anthony Wayne, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022
- BG vs Perrysburg, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
- Perrysburg vs BG, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
- Perrysburg vs Anthony Wayne, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
- BG vs Otsego, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
- BG vs Central Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022
- BG vs Liberty Center, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
- 2021 Year in Photos
- BG vs Southview, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021