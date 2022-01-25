Snow 2022

A man walks back to his vehicle, with his dog a few steps behind, Sunday afternoon after playing in the snow near the hill on the campus of Bowling Green State University.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Josie Freeman, right, and Camila Chipana, both 8, fight the wind while carrying a sled up a hill on the campus of Bowling Green State University Sunday afternoon. After Saturday night’s first round of snow, more snow fell Monday morning, closing schools and canceling sporting events throughout the area.

