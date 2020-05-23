TOLEDO — The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site currently located at the Metroparks Hawkins Farmhouse located at 5435 West Bancroft Street in Toledo has moved to the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter located at 5821 W. Central Ave. In addition, a new testing site opened on Friday at the Oregon Walmart at 3721 Navarre Ave.
The sites are supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials and will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders. Testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Toledo during this unprecedented time,” said Erik Hingst, Walmart public affairs director for Ohio. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
Details regarding the testing sites:
The site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7-9 a.m., weather permitting.
Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.
Individuals must be 18 years and older.
The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.
Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.
Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
The site will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.
While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading.