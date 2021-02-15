This story will be updated continually as cancellations and weather emergencies are received.
Wood County dropped from a level 3 snow alert to level 2 at 10 a.m.
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn issued the level 3 alert at 2:59 am.
A level 2 means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or icy condition. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on roadways. Employees should contact their employer to determine if they should report to work.
Bowling Green State University's main campus is closed.
The Wood County Committee on Aging will not deliver home-delivered meals today.
"This decision is made for the safety of our seniors, the volunteers who deliver meals throughout Wood County, and our drivers. A total of 35 routes are delivered Monday through Friday serving over 800 homebound seniors daily," said Executive Director Denise Niese.
All home-delivered meals clients were provided two shelf stable meals in October for their use should WCCOA be unable to deliver for a day.
All Wood County seniors centers will be closed today.
The Bowling Green and Walbridge branches of the Wood County District Public Library are closed today.
The Owens Community College campuses in Perrysburg and Findlay are closed until Wednesday.
Faculty and students in some programs, i.e. nursing clinicals, will continue to report even if the college is closed. Students should check their class syllabi to see if they’re required to meet in the event the college is closed.
Wood County Offices will be closed today due to inclement weather. Essential employees must report to work unless notified otherwise by their manager.
Due to the inclement winter weather, the City of Perrysburg will be canceling refuse and recycling pick-up today, Tuesday February 16. There will be a one-day delay for refuse and recycling pick-up for the remainder of the week.
Perrysburg Municipal Court will be close today due to inclement weather and the level 3 snow emergency.
The Lake Township Trustees meeting for today has been canceled.
There will be no transportation for Bowling Green City Schools on Tuesday. Students and teachers will meet remotely.
Perrysburg schools will be closed Tuesday.
Northwood Local Schools will be closed on Tuesday. Remote work will be provided by teachers.
Elmwood Local Schools will be closed Tuesday. With the amount of snow coming, campus will be closed for all activities until further notice, tweeted Superintendent Tony Borton. Students will have an e-learning day and need to check for the day's assignments by 10 a.m.
Eastwood Local Schools will be closed on Tuesday.
Otsego Local Schools will be closed on Tuesday.
Bowling Green has a snow emergency.
Vehicles must be moved off designated snow streets and from cul-de-sacs. Vehicles not removed are subject to being towed and/or issued a citation.
A snow emergency in Perrysburg Township starts at 11 p.m. Monday. There is no parking on identified snow emergency streets. This is in effect until Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The 2021 Perrysburg Township curb replacement project bid opening is postponed to Thursday at noon. Bids will be received until said day and time.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in Fremont will be closed today due to the winter storm.