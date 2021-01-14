Those aged 80 and over can start receiving a coronavirus vaccine next week.
Starting Wednesday, 1,200 doses for the 4,200 people in Wood County who are in the age group will be available, announced Ben Robison, health commissioner, during a remote press conference on Thursday.
“It may take some time. It is encouraging we’re getting 1,200 doses this week. That’s a good way to kick it off, at least among the 80-plus population,” Robison said.
The numbers will increase each week as more age groups are added, and he said he hopes to see an increase in the number of vaccines received.
“That’s dependent upon factors being managed outside of Wood County and outside the state of Ohio,” Robison said. “We’ll need to get more doses to keep up with the growing population we are serving.”
Robison previously has said there are 35,000 to 40,000 county residents who quality for Phase 1B vaccinations. The phase includes those who are age 65 and up who have a severe medical disorder and school employees who want to return to the classrooms or remain educating in person.
Each week, the required age to be eligible to receive vaccines will be reduced by five years. This means that during the week of Jan. 25, people 75 and older will become eligible, along with people who have severe congenital or developmental disorders. On the week of Feb. 1, people age 70 or older are eligible, as are employees of K-12 schools that commit to in-person or hybrid education. On the week of Feb. 8, people 65 and older become eligible.
The health department has created a website that includes updated information on vaccine providers that have available appointments. Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org, will be a “one-stop shop” for information about all the providers who are distributing vaccines in the community. It can be accessed by going to www.WoodCountyHealth.org and clicking on COVID-19 Vaccines.
“As we get those doses at the local level, we are committed to moving them quickly,” Robison said.
The department is going to try to make vaccines available at as many locations as possible, but given the scarcity of the vaccine, that likely will mean there will be more locations with limited doses.
“We expect there may be a time in the future to do mass vaccination opportunities, but we think right now that we’ve managed to manage those doses through appointments so we can limit the number of people who have to wait in line,” he said.
The department’s website will update every week with the list of providers that have vaccines that week. As appointments are filled, that information will be included on the site.
Scheduling will start Friday at the health department.
“There is likely to be more demand than we have supply,” Robison said.
The website will keep track of those providers who have open appointments, and he encouraged individuals to keep trying if there are no open slots.
“We want everyone who wants a vaccine to get vaccinated, but it may take some time to meet that need across the entire population.”
No dose will go unused, Robison said.
“We do have a do-not-waste list and that is something we will use it as a last resort,” he said.
The list will go into effect if a person doesn’t show for their appointment or a vial is overfilled.
Robison said the department is in contact with all the providers who have registered in the county and will follow their vaccinations throughout each week.
“Should we encounter any situation where they’re either getting lack of up-take or they need some additional individuals … we’re going to help support that need,” he said.
Stand-by scheduling also will be used to ensure all doses are used.
“Should we get to a situation even with those strategies in place and we find ourselves with doses that are about to expire, then we do fall back to our do-not-waste list to ensure that absolutely every dose, whether it’s an overfilled (vial) or missed appointment dose, goes into the arm of a willing and interested recipient, he said.
The back-up list is comprised of first responders.
“If we find ourselves in a situation where the doses are going to expire and we have to move quickly, there’s no one better equipped to move quickly than our first responders,” Robison said.
The health department and its partners released a video update explaining the process by which people can begin to receive vaccines. The video, which also features representatives of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, Wood County Committee on Aging, and Wood County Hospital, is available at www.WoodCountyHealth.org and on YouTube: https://youtu.be/0obwBAL5u6E
For vaccines administered by the health department, a mobile application and website called ArmorVax will be used for registration. Details about this can be found at Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org.
To speak to someone to schedule an appointment, call 419-352-8402 and choose option 1. During the initial launch, the health department is partnering with the committee on aging and 211, which will provide support for vaccination scheduling.
Ohio has administered over 320,000 doses so far, and Wood County in total has had about 4,500 people receive their first dose.
Vaccine providers
The Wood County Phase 1B vaccine providers for next week:
Kroger, 1094 N. Main St., Bowling Green, 866-211-5320, kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccin. Not yet taking appointments.
Kroger, 27322 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, 866-211-5320, kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccin. Not yet taking appointments.
Mercy Health – Perrysburg Hospital, 12623 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, 567-368-1000. Not yet taking appointments. Scheduling will begin Friday at noon.
Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, 419-352-8402 option 1. Not yet taking appointments. Scheduling will begin Friday at noon.
Wood County Hospital, 950 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, 419-728-0642, www.woodcountyhospital.org. Not yet taking appointments.
Below is the press release from the health department:
