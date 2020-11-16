Power was expected to be restored around Wood County by the end of the day on Monday after winds toppled trees and took wires down on Sunday.
Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, said there was not a lot of damage in the county.
Two semi-trucks rolled over around 11 a.m. on Interstate 75 in both ends of the county, he said. There was one near North Baltimore and one near Perrysburg.
“Luckily, there were no chemical spills, no hazardous materials,” he said, adding that there were no injuries either.
There was some structural damage to buildings around the North Baltimore area.
He said power is expected to be back on everywhere by the end of Monday.
Klein urged people who have older trees on their lots to have them checked. Unhealthy trees are susceptible to high winds and are often the reason for the power outages, he said.
“It seems whenever we have these wind storms, that’s the problem.”
Bowling Green Utilities Director Brian O’Connell said everyone in the city had power restored by 9 p.m. Sunday
He estimated there were 125 residents total with outages, with the majority of problems caused by tree limbs.
The biggest outage, around 70, was in the Lehman Avenue and South Summit Street area, followed by others in the 3rd ward.
Some industrial customers in the Napoleon Road area were out due to a substation failure. Power had to be rerouted to get them back on, O’Connell said.
Sunday’s outage was a longer one than Bowling Green customers are used to, he said.
“When you’ve got a tree that fell on wires, or damaged poles … those things take time to sort everything out,” O’Connell said.
Crews from the water and sewer department assisted, he said.
The tree damage in Bowling Green was from trees on private property, O’Connell said, not city trees in the public right of way.
In Bowling Green, tree trimming is done around overhead circuits in each ward every four years and that helps to reduce outages from most trees, he said.