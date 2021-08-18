MILLBURY — A baseball era at Lake High School is coming to an end.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board accepted the resignations of Greg Wilker, varsity baseball coach, and Dory Boggs, junior varsity baseball coach.
“And a legendary baseball career is coming to an end,” said board President Tim Krugh.
Wilker will continue as assistant varsity football coach.
“It’s sad to see Greg go and retire,” said board member Brad Blandin, who added that he had Wilker as a coach when he was a Lake student. “He was one of those coaches, it was more than sports with him, it was learning about life.”
Wilker was inducted into the Ohio High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2016.
Superintendent Jim Witt said that Wilker has coached for Lake for almost 40 years. He retired as a teacher three years ago, but continued to coach baseball and football.
Wilker earned his 600th career victory in April 2019, becoming the 18th head coach in Ohio high school history to reach the milestone.
“This community loves the game of baseball. And that was the big thing when I first moved up here … the whole community loves it,” Wilker said at the time. “It’s not Greg Wilker hitting 600, it’s Lake schools winning 600.”
Some Wilker stats:
37 years as head baseball coach, all at Lake High School
34 years as a varsity assistant football coach at Lake
35 years as a business teacher at Lake, retired in 2018
Inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association - January 2016
644 wins as the head baseball coach, all at Lake
OHSAA state record ranked 15th for wins as a coach in state history
644-351 career record
11 league championships
22 sectional championships
6 district championships
1 regional championship
1 state semi-finalist
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved a change of pay and duties for these central office staff members Hollie Parsons, $59,900; Sheri Materni, $50,000; Jessica Frank, $65,500; and Courtney Hehl, $60,000. There’s a net savings of $35,000, with the loss of another position in the office, Krugh said.
• Accepted the resignation of building substitute Ellie Roehrig.
• Hired Rebecca Reddin, fifth grade ELA teacher, and Nicolas Ciotola, building substitute.
• Heard from Dave Shaffer, athletic director, that there will be normal cash exchanges for tickets and occupancy at Lake athletic events.
• Heard from Mandy Wilburn, elementary principal that 640 children are enrolled for this academic year, first and second grades are full, and third grade is at lowest.
• Heard Witt invite parents to attend a levy organizational meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at middle school media center. Let’s Approve Kids’ Education is also on social media.
• Went into executive session to discuss employment of personnel and matters required to be kept confidential by federal lawa or state statutes. No action was taken.