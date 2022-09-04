The road is now open.
LIME CITY - U.S. 20 between Lime City and Glenwood roads in Perrysburg Township is closed, due to cable lines down in the roadway, blocking travel in both directions.
Perrysburg Township Police and the Ohio Department of Transportation made the announcement.
There are barricades in place, and Spectrum will advise once the roadway is reopened for traffic.