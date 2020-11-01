Three Toledo bars were cited over the weekend by Ohio Investigative Unit agents.
CRYOCREAM INC., known as Fusion, received a citation for after hours sale – Rule 80, according to a Saturday news release. After 10 p.m., agents observed a bartender mix five shots containing an alcoholic beverage and place them on the bar in front of three patrons.
Kosta Maria LLC., known as Georgjz419 Food & Spirits, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed patrons standing while consuming alcohol without any social distancing measures in multiple areas of the establishment, including near the heated outdoor bar/patio area.
Frankie Goes to Town LLC., known as Chevy’s Bar, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed no measures being implemented by staff to ensure and maintain social distancing. Agents observed approximately 70 patrons dancing and standing close together while consuming alcohol. Patrons also crowded without social distancing near the DJ area.
The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.