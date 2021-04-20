PERRYSBURG — Three high school students are in custody after they reportedly were planning to harm others.
The Perrysburg Schools administration is reporting that there appears to have been preliminary planning going on between the students to do possible harm to others in the school, according to a Tuesday news release.
“There some charges, some menacing charges, and they will continue from there. I’m not privileged at this point to know anything more than that,” Ray Pohlman, board of education president, said. “I am certainly very saddened by hearing the news. I’m also happy with respect to the students who came forward to report and the SRO (school resource officer) that was immediately investigating and contacting parents and doing what had to be done. I’m glad we got it prevented before anything happened.”
At the end of the school day on Thursday, a student reported a threat made by a classmate to the Perrysburg High School administration, which began an investigation.
The school resource officer made contact with the student and the student’s family. The Wood County juvenile prosecutor ordered that the student be remanded to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday evening, where the student remains.
As the police department and school district continued to gather information through the investigation and threat assessment, more information was discovered, the press release stated.
As a result of the investigation, two more Perrysburg High School students are now in custody with continued detention status determination currently in process. A student from another school district has also been implicated.
The district is not sharing any more specifics of the case at this time because of the ongoing police investigation and restrictions that are part of the Family Educational Right to Privacy Act, the district stated in a press release.
Anyone with information on the incident should call 419-872-8001.