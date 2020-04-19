Wood County schools are participating in a nationwide effort on Monday to honor the class of 2020 seniors.
Football fields, including Bowling Green, Otsego, Elmwood and Rossford, will be lit for 20 minutes and 20 seconds at 8:20 p.m. People are also encouraged to turn on their porch lights or go outside and shine a light in honor of the seniors, whose year has been impacted by coronavirus.
Bowling Green City Schools will also be ringing the victory bell on the football field 32 times. This is honor of one winter and 31 spring senior athletes.
Bowling Green State University will be showing support and encouragement as well.
At 8:20 tonight the Doyt Perry Stadium will be fully lit up as the university pays tribute to all high school seniors including the incoming fall class of 2024.