FINDLAY (AP) — Police on Thursday were searching for a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper during a traffic stop.
Trooper Josef Brobst had pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 75 near Findlay around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect scuffled with Brobst, grabbed the trooper’s gun and shot him, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.
The trooper was taken to a hospital and his injuries were considered serious, but not life-threatening, the patrol said.
Police were seeking Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, who is Black with brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 225, according to the patrol.
He is considered armed and dangerous, the patrol said.
He was driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Michigan license plate C7482198.
The vehicle was recovered behind a business on County Road 140 near Township Road 89.
Troopers were being assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Findlay Police Department.
Anyone with information should call 419-423-1414.